C4 Therapeutics Announces Presentations and Participation in 7th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Summit
WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced its participation in the 7th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Summit, to be held October 28-31, 2024, in Boston, MA. Four members of the company’s leadership team will deliver oral presentations or participate on panels to demonstrate the company’s expertise in designing and developing highly catalytic orally bioavailable degraders that have the potential to transform patients’ lives.
Details of the company’s participation are as follows:
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Panel Discussion: CEO Think Tank: A Strategic Look at Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Field
Time: 9:30 am ET
C4T Participant: Andrew Hirsch, president and chief executive officer
Oral Presentation: Clinical Insights on Leveraging Kinetics-Based PKPD Modeling to Drive Degrader Optimization
Time: 11:30 am ET
C4T Presenter: Stew Fisher, Ph.D., chief scientific officer
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Oral Presentation: Initial Clinical Data from the Ongoing Clinical Trial of CFT1946
Time: 8:30 am ET
C4T Presenter: Len Reyno, M.D., chief medical officer
Panel Discussion: Lessons Learned from a Major Strategic Partnership Deal for a Platform
Time: 4:10 pm ET
C4T Participant: Scott Boyle, Ph.D., chief business officer
Panel Discussion: Lessons Learned from a Major Strategic Partnership Deal for an Asset
Time: 4:55 pm ET
C4T Participant: Scott Boyle, Ph.D., chief business officer
Additional information about the 7th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Summit, including an overview for each of the above sessions, is available on the conference website.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
Courtney Solberg
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com
Media:
Loraine Spreen
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.