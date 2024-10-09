Calvetti Ferguson Adds Assurance Partner to Growing Nashville Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a Top 200 accounting firm, welcomes its newest partner, Johanna Young, to its assurance practice in Nashville, propelling the service line further in the Tennessee market and continuing to add to the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

In her previous role at a Big Four firm, Johanna led a team specializing in financial services, serving asset managers and funds with a specific focus on private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds. With over a decade of assurance experience spanning the US and the UK, she has also served growth-stage businesses by helping them navigate strategic business decisions and future-proof their finance functions.

Her diverse background equips her to meet the needs of Calvetti Ferguson's growing client portfolio, focusing on private equity, venture capital funds, and their companies across various sectors. In addition to Johanna's professional experience, she is active in networks and initiatives that foster community, agency, and careers for women investors, financial professionals, and entrepreneurs.

Johanna joins top management in assurance, risk advisory, and tax in the Nashville office. Her presence marks a significant step for the firm as it continues to grow in Tennessee and the city’s fund and financial services sectors.

"The tremendous growth in Nashville has continued to reinforce the city as a place where collaboration and community are at the forefront," says Johanna Young, assurance partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "I'm excited to join Calvetti Ferguson, where fostering strong relationships and delivering the highest value to our clients is at the core of what we do as we address their evolving strategic and operational needs.”

"As we continue expanding our comprehensive service offerings in Nashville and the financial services sector with exceptional talent like Johanna, we also enrich our firm's overall culture," says Nicholas McClay, Calvetti Ferguson Nashville office managing partner. "Johanna brings a wealth of expertise to our market, which will show in her dedication to clients as she leads the assurance practice, all while maintaining a strong focus on people, teams, and community."

Calvetti Ferguson provides financial statement audits, employee benefit plan audits, and SOC reporting within its assurance service line. Johanna will be instrumental in delivering clients high-quality financial statement audits and assurance solutions.

The firm's Nashville office is progressing rapidly following its official move to the One22One building in the Gulch last week. The firm is eager to leverage Johanna's expertise to enhance audit capabilities and drive growth for its assurance clients and the community, solidifying its position as a leading accounting and advisory firm.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm serving companies across the United States. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

