Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentations at ACR Convergence 2024, the Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that preclinical data will be presented from NX-5948, Nurix’s proprietary BTK degrader currently in Phase 1b development for B-cell malignancies and in IND enabling studies for autoimmune disease, and GS-6791/NX-0479, an IRAK4 degrader discovered in collaboration with Gilead Sciences and also in IND-enabling studies, in two posters at ACR Convergence 2024, the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR), being held November 14–19, 2024, in Washington, D.C.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title: NX-5948, a Clinical-Stage BTK Degrader, Achieves Deep Suppression of BCR, TLR, and FcR Signaling in Immune Cells and Demonstrates Efficacy in Preclinical Models of Arthritis and Other Inflammatory Diseases

Presenting author: Mark Noviski, Ph.D. (Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.)

Session: B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease

Session date and time: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Abstract ID: 1857761

Title: IRAK4 Degrader GS-6791 Inhibits TLR and IL-1R-Driven Inflammatory Signaling, and Ameliorates Disease in a Preclinical Arthritis Model

Presenting authors: Grace Teng, Ph.D. (Gilead Sciences, Inc.)

Session: Innate Immunity

Session date and time: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Abstract ID: 1861825

Abstracts are available online at: acrabstracts.org

About NX-5948: NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable degrader of BTK that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Additional information on the Phase 1a/b clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About GS-6791 (previously NX-0479): GS-6791 is a potent, selective, oral IRAK4 degrader. Degradation of IRAK4 by GS-6791 has potential applications in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. Nurix’s collaborator, Gilead Sciences, is responsible for conducting IND-enabling studies and advancing this program to clinical development.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from preclinical studies, including Nurix’s intention to present preclinical data from NX-5948 and GS-6791/NX-0479 at ACR Convergence 2024, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended May 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

