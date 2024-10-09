"This is a Deep Tragedy": Alona Lebedieva on Abducted Ukrainian Children and the Importance of International Support

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada and France have made a joint statement in support of Ukraine regarding the return of children abducted by Russia. The foreign ministers of both countries called on Russia to return Ukrainian children to their families, legal guardians, and communities. This statement emphasizes the importance of international solidarity in addressing one of the most painful issues caused by the war.At the upcoming Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension, scheduled for the end of October in Montreal, concrete measures are expected to be developed for the return of children who have fallen victim to Russian aggression. Canada and France have also pledged to support efforts to address this issue by providing active assistance.Commenting on this matter, Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial and investment group “Aurum Group,” stated:“Abducting Ukrainian children is not just a violation of international law; it is a deep tragedy that leaves wounds in the hearts of the children themselves and their families. This issue is personally painful to me, as it involves hundreds, if not thousands, of children whose childhoods have been shattered by Russia’s unlawful actions. I believe that international inaction would be unacceptable, and I am grateful to Canada and France for their resolve on this matter.“Alona Lebedieva also stressed the need for effective measures to ensure the return of the children: “We need concrete mechanisms to bring these children back. It cannot be just a declaration of good intentions. It is crucial to establish an international task force involving the UN, the International Criminal Court, and human rights organizations that will apply systematic and legal pressure on Russia. Every child must be found, protected, and returned to their loved ones. We have no right to back down on this issue.”Ukrainian Authorities Highlight Obstacles from RussiaMeanwhile, Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, stated during the Third Plenary Meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children that Russia has abducted more than 20,000 children from Ukraine, and another 1.5 million children remain in temporarily occupied territories, facing a high risk of deportation. He also highlighted that forcibly displaced and deported children are often given new personal information to make their return to their families and homeland more difficult. Lubinets further noted that Russia is deliberately hindering the process of returning Ukrainian children.“We must act decisively and collectively to stop this crime and ensure that the children are reunited with their families. This process is not merely a legal or diplomatic matter; it is a question of justice, humanity, and the future of Ukrainian children,” Alona Lebedieva concluded.

