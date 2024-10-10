Enterprise Performance Management Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.81 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

Enterprise Performance Management Market Report 2024

Enterprise Performance Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise performance management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.81 billion in 2023 to $7.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to operational efficiency goals, demand for performance measurement, adoption of balanced scorecard methodologies, improved data visualization, focus on customer relationship management.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Enterprise Performance Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The enterprise performance management global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $9.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continues shift to cloud-based solutions, mobile-centric solutions, heightened data security measures, sustainability integration, demand for integrated platforms. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of advanced analytics, cloud-based solutions adoption, focus on real-time data, integration of business intelligence, strategic planning enhancement.

Growth Driver Of The Enterprise Performance Management Market

The increase in requirements for regulatory compliance and security are driving the. Regulatory compliance and security are a continual process of adhering to pertinent local, state, national, and international laws, security protocols, and business regulations. Enterprise performance management helps report compliance to demonstrate that the business complies with the conditions set forth by a governmental or regulatory body under a specific regulation.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Enterprise Performance Management Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., SAP AG, Anaplan Inc., Workday Inc., Unicom Systems Inc., Planful, Workiva Inc., Unit4, BOARD International SA, Adaptive Insights Inc., Host Analytics Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, OneStream Software LLC, BearingPoint, Vena, Prophix, Jedox, Planview Enterprise One, Microsoft, Tagetik, Longview Solutions, CCH Tagetik, MicroStrategy, QlikView, Tableau, TIBCO Spotfire, Information Builders.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Enterprise Performance Management Market Size?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise performance management market. Major companies in the market are advancing towards cloud-based enterprise performance management to gain a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Global Enterprise Performance Management Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solutions/ Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

3) By Application: Enterprise Planning and Budgeting, Financial Consolidation, Reporting and Compliance, Integrated Performance Management System, Other Applications

4) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Enterprise Performance Management Market

North America was the largest region in the enterprise performance management market share in 2023. The regions covered in the enterprise performance management global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Enterprise Performance Management Market Definition

Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) is a process supported through planning, reporting, and business intelligence software that enables an organization to connect its strategy with planning and execution. These are used as an integrated technical and functional performance monitoring process in an organization.

Enterprise Performance Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global enterprise performance management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Enterprise Performance Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on enterprise performance management market size, enterprise performance management market drivers and trends, enterprise performance management market major players, enterprise performance management competitors' revenues, enterprise performance management market positioning, and enterprise performance management market growth across geographies. The enterprise performance management global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

