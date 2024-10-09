CORRECTION -- Safer-Sidewalks Introduces Effective Sidewalk Repair Services to Boost Public Safety in Los Angeles

Addressing critical needs for sidewalk maintenance, Safer-Sidewalks introduces a specialized repair initiative to bolster public safety and accessibility throughout Los Angeles

Spanning over 11,000 miles, Los Angeles's sidewalks are essential for daily mobility, yet many are deteriorated, complicating travel for residents and presenting unnecessary risks. Responding to ongoing challenges with sidewalk disrepair in Los Angeles, Safer-Sidewalks is excited to announce its enhanced sidewalk repair initiative. This program is specifically designed to supplement the city’s existing Safe Sidewalks LA program by offering rapid, comprehensive repair solutions where public pathways are compromised.







The city's current Safe Sidewalks LA program, intended to aid property owners with sidewalk repairs, offers rebates that cover a fraction of the costs and come with substantial wait times. "It takes between six months to three years to receive a rebate offer from the city," says Alonso Romero, a specialist at Safer Sidewalks. The program, backed by a $1.4 billion budget, promises up to $12,000 in rebates but falls short when it comes to actually fixing the sidewalks.

Large, rapidly growing trees, initially planted during housing booms of previous decades, are now causing severe damage to sidewalks. "While the city owns these sidewalks, the responsibility often shifts to property owners who face huge costs when city inspectors demand extensive repairs beyond the initial damage," explains Richard Smith from TriphazardSafe.com . This often results in repair bills that can exceed $25,000, as property owners are also tasked with pruning the encroaching city trees.

Because the rebate isn’t covering the amount it actually costs to fix the sidewalks to the city’s specifications, many property owners are reluctant to start repairs, perpetuating the safety issue. "About 80 to 90 percent of property owners choose not to use their rebate due to the disproportionate costs," Alonso adds.



Joseph Burgert from Concretedecorcontractor.com questions the effectiveness of the city’s funding allocation. “While the city focuses on updating curb ramps, the rebate program isn’t being used, leaving many sidewalks still broken. This raises concerns about where the funds are actually going,” stated Burgert.

Safer-Sidewalks aims to mitigate these issues by working closely with property owners, city inspectors, and arborists to devise solutions that address both the symptoms and the root causes of sidewalk damage. Whether assisting with rebate applications, navigating permit processes, or directly repairing sidewalks, Safer-Sidewalks strives to restore safety and accessibility to the community's walkways.

For small businesses, ensuring ADA compliance and the safety of their storefronts is paramount. "We help businesses make the most of the Safe Sidewalks LA rebate program to avoid potential lawsuits and enhance customer access," Romero notes. The service extends to residential properties, city facilities, and any premises requiring expert sidewalk intervention.

As Los Angeles grapples with its sprawling sidewalk dilemma, Safer-Sidewalks stands ready to support the community with practical, efficient solutions that prioritize public safety and regulatory compliance.

