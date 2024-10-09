Adagene Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations on Masked Anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody® ADG126 (Muzastotug) at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced poster presentations at the upcoming SITC 39th Annual Meeting, taking place in Houston, Nov. 6 – 10, 2024.



Details include:

Deciphering Improved Clinical Therapeutic Index (TI) of Muzastotug (ADG126), a Masked Anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody® over its Unmasked Form (ADG116) as Monotherapy or in Combination with anti-PD-1 Therapy

Date: Saturday, November 9

Saturday, November 9 Lunch & Poster Viewing : 12:15–1:45 PM CST

: 12:15–1:45 PM CST Poster Reception: 7:10-8:30 PM CST

7:10-8:30 PM CST Onsite Location : George R. Brown Convention Center (Level 1, Exhibit Halls AB)

: George R. Brown Convention Center (Level 1, Exhibit Halls AB) Abstract Number: 506



Phase 1b/2, Multicenter Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of Muzastotug (ADG126, a Masked Anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody®) in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Advanced/Metastatic MSS CRCs

Date : Saturday, November 9

: Saturday, November 9 Lunch & Poster Viewing : 12:15–1:45 PM CST

: 12:15–1:45 PM CST Poster Reception: 7:10-8:30 PM CST

7:10-8:30 PM CST Onsite Location: George R. Brown Convention Center (Level 1, Exhibit Halls AB)

George R. Brown Convention Center (Level 1, Exhibit Halls AB) Abstract Number: 744



Both posters will be made available on the Publications page of the company’s website here.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody® precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies in tumor microenvironment, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.

Adagene’s lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com .

Follow Adagene on WeChat , LinkedIn and Twitter .

SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding certain clinical results of ADG126, the potential implications of clinical data for patients, and Adagene’s advancement of, and anticipated preclinical activities, clinical development, regulatory milestones, and commercialization of its product candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to Adagene’s ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or regulatory approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of Adagene’s drug candidates; Adagene’s ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; Adagene’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; Adagene’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; Adagene’s limited operating history and Adagene’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; Adagene’s ability to enter into additional collaboration agreements beyond its existing strategic partnerships or collaborations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Adagene’s clinical development, commercial and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in Adagene’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Adagene, and Adagene undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor & Media Contact:

Ami Knoefler

Adagene

650-739-9952

ir@adagene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.