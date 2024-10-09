Sono Group N.V.’s Subsidiary Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing

Industry Veteran to Lead Sono Motors’ Efforts to Strengthen Market Presence and Drive Growth

Munich, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) (hereafter referred to as “Sono” or the “Company”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or “Sono Motors”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominic Mayer as Sono Motors’ new Head of Sales & Marketing. Mr. Mayer, who joined the company in September 2024, is already a highly valued member of the team and is making significant contributions to the Company's goals, including at major industry events, like IAA Transportation 2024 and InnoTrans 2024.

In his new role, Mr. Mayer will oversee all aspects of Sono Motors’ sales strategy and market development as the company continues to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position. His extensive background in sales and marketing includes leadership roles in global companies such as DaimlerChrysler and Kongsberg Automotive where he successfully drove business growth, fostered customer engagement, and built lasting partnerships across the transport and logistics industries.

“We are excited to have Dominic on board at such a pivotal time for Sono,” said George O’Leary, Managing Director, CEO and CFO of Sono Group N.V. “His leadership during recent industry showcases has already proven invaluable, and we look forward to the strategic direction he is expected to bring as we scale our solar mobility solutions.”

Following the recent launch of solar kits for trucks, vans, and trailers, the Company believes Dominic Mayer’s leadership will be key in guiding Sono Motors through its next phase of growth. His expertise, combined with his proactive efforts at major industry events, is expected to position the Company for continued success.

"Joining Sono Motors at this moment of growth and innovation is truly an honor,” said Mr. Mayer. “I believe there are significant opportunities in sustainable transport, and I am excited to help drive the company’s expansion as we bring our groundbreaking solar technologies to new markets.”

This leadership appointment underscores Sono Motors’ commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth as it continues to pave the way in solar mobility for commercial transport to meet the increasing demand for sustainable transport solutions.

For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit sonogroupnv.com and sonomotors.com.

ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every vehicle solar. Their disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility.





