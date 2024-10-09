Vistar Media’s Ad Server & CMS to Power JOLT’s Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Network

The expanded partnership extends across Australia, New Zealand, the UK & Canada





TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media , today announced that JOLT , an innovative global OOH/Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network, has partnered with Vistar to further power their advertising operations. The expanded partnership enhances JOLT’s advertising operations across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Canada, which will now be managed and operated using Vistar’s suite of enterprise software. This includes Vistar’s Ad Server, content management system (CMS) and supply-side platform (SSP).



“JOLT is leading the way in merging environmental sustainability with cutting-edge advertising opportunities in Canada,” said Matt Fitzgerald, Director of Enterprise Solutions, Canada at Vistar Media. “Their network of EV charging stations provides brands with high-reach, 1:1 advertising in urban areas, tapping into a key audience with a growing interest in eco-conscious solutions. We’re excited to strengthen our partnership, bringing Vistar’s advanced technology to enhance JOLT’s network and deliver even more value to advertisers in the Canadian market.”

JOLT’s network of premium DOOH screens spans high-traffic urban areas across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada. JOLT will continue providing advertisers with high visibility opportunities across key urban locations and 1:1 consumer engagement via the JOLT app, with added benefits from Vistar’s enterprise technology, including:

Ad Server: The Vistar Ad Server unifies impression-based and traditional loop-based campaigns in a single platform. At the same time, it automatically balances all revenue sources, including programmatic, to ensure JOLT meets their obligations and captures the maximum programmatic opportunity. JOLT no longer needs to manually allocate space for programmatic, or worry about whether they are missing out on demand.

Cortex: As Vistar’s CMS, Cortex comes with a seamless connection to Vistar’s Ad Server which powers JOLT’s flexible selling approach, reshaping how out-of-home media is planned and providing opportunities for brands to connect with their desired audiences

SSP: Vistar’s SSP is the largest in the world for DOOH, and brings together the biggest brands, agencies and demand-side platforms (DSPs) to access Vistar’s marketplace of DOOH inventory. While JOLT was already an SSP partner, leveraging Vistar’s full suite enhances their connection to the SSP, delivering more revenue and easier management of their programmatic business.

Mediation: Mediation provides JOLT with a connection to all of the major DOOH SSPs while optimizing the company’s yield. Any time JOLT has an available ad spot, mediation makes it available simultaneously to other third-party DSPs, choosing the highest paying advertiser. This ensures JOLT has the opportunity to monetize every ad spot at the highest possible price.

Brendan Dillon, Country Manager at JOLT commented, "Vistar is JOLT’s global partner that helps enable our ad-funded EV charging network providing free, fast, and clean electric vehicle charging to all EV drivers. JOLT’s unique EV charging-integrated media solution creates positive change for brands and provides more innovative and meaningful ways to connect with premium audiences. The partnership allows brands to innovatively connect with broadcast audiences across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Canada revolutionizing digital out-of-home and delivering meaningful impact to local communities."

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH . Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About JOLT - Accelerating the shift to zero emission mobility.

JOLT connects Canadians with a network of free, fast electric vehicle charging stations. JOLT’s mission is to make electric mobility more accessible and equitable to drivers through zero-cost and fast charging. JOLT offers Canadian EV drivers 7 kWh, or around 45 kilometres, of fast charging for free every day, supported by advertising on digital screens on state-of-the-art urban charging kiosks. Using innovative tech, enabled by partnerships with governments, companies and land owners, JOLT is creating a functional and sustainable charging network that runs off renewable energy and delivers best-in-class customer experience and infrastructure solutions to cities. By partnering with JOLT, brands can create a positive impact and contribute to reducing emissions. joltcharge.com/ ca

Media Contact:

Danielle Scott (APEX PR)

dscott@apexpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae470c3f-2bf3-4b6e-8988-eebe96847b51

JOLT Canada EV charging DOOH screen JOLT Canada EV charging DOOH screen

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.