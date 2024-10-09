Review of Culture International Edition No. 75 Commemoration of the half millennium of Camões and a variety of Macao studies

MACAU, October 9 - The current issue of the Review of Culture (RC) starts with two articles dedicated to commemorate the half millennium of the birth of Luís de Camões. The first article explores the vitality of the Camonian epic, revealing its unique position within Portuguese literature and its reinterpretation across centuries. The second one highlights the significance of the Camões Garden and Grotto in 18th century Macao, demonstrating its position as a cultural landmark through foreign travellers’ accounts.

The second column delves into multiple aspects of Macao’s rich history, culture, and society, offering diverse insights through historical, geographical, and ethnographic studies. Topics such as the Bocarro Cannon Foundry, a faked ‘Prince of Macao’ in 18th century France, a Portuguese military officer’s observation of 20th century Macao, and the navigational significance of the Wuzhu Island and Wuzhu Sea are presented. In the field of architecture, a critical review of unbuilt urban planning proposals in Macao, suggesting alternative histories and future possibilities for urban development is presented. Concluding this issue with a book review on Contos de Ou Mun by António Correia.

The Review of Culture is a peer-reviewed journal published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau. Its upcoming issues are calling for papers related the 20th anniversary of the Inscription of the Historic Centre of Macao on the World Heritage List, while other contributions of Macao-related studies are also welcome.

Articles can be written in Chinese, Portuguese, or English. For more information about submission, please contact us at 88228131 during office hours or through the email cms.rc@um.edu.mo.

The RC is available for purchase at the Centro doe Serviços da RAEM, Archives of Macao, and Plaza Cultural Macau, among other sellers which are listed at www.icm.gov.mo/academics/en/sellingBook/, at the price of MOP 150. The journal is also available on the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop (www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop). For more information, please contact IC at 83996220 during office hours or through the email publications@icm.gov.mo.