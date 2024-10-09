“Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade will be held next Friday

MACAU, October 9 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-ordinated by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), the “Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making will be held at 12pm on 18 October at the Macao Fashion Festival 2024 in Cotai Expo Hall C of The Venetian Macao. Admission is free and the public is welcome to appreciate the local fashion design.

This Fashion Parade will showcase the works of fashion designers selected from the 10th Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making, in which over 60 sets of clothing will be presented by models, including men’s and women’s stylish clothing, women’s casual and chic formal attire. Participating designers include (in arbitrary order): Chan Cheok Lim, Chan Nga Leong, Ding Zhen, Lam I Man, Lao Ka Weng, Leong Man Teng, Ng Ka Wai and Samson Brady Mark.

In order to promote the development of Macao’s fashion design industry, IC has been organising the “Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making since 2014, providing a platform for the local fashion sector to promote the latest works, and offering an opportunity for fashion designers to accumulate experience in fashion shows. By inviting local and foreign professionals of the sector and fashion buyers to participate in the parade, the Fashion Parade will enhance the popularity of Macao’s fashion brands and the fashion sector, thus promoting co-operation and business opportunities.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Lam, staff member of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6205 during office hours.