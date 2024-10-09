Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,480 in the last 365 days.

LOOKBEYOND24: Shaping the Future of Digital Signage and Customer Engagement

GRONINGEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 6, 2024, industry leaders and innovators will converge for LOOKBEYOND24, a hybrid event set to redefine the landscape of digital signage and customer engagement brought to you by ScreenCom. This one-day conference promises an immersive experience into the cutting-edge technologies and strategies that are revolutionising how businesses connect with their audiences.

lookbeyond24 (1)

LOOKBEYOND24 will feature a diverse lineup of expert speakers, interactive panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations covering a wide range of topics, including:

  • The Evolution of Digital Signage
    Exploring the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry.
  • Harnessing AI for Enhanced Customer Experiences
    Practical applications and future possibilities.
  • Innovative Display Solutions
    From transparent OLED to next-gen LED technologies.
  • The New Era of Retail
    Leveraging digital signage for enhanced shopping experiences.
  • Interactive Technologies
    Creating immersive and engaging customer interactions.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear from industry giants such as Samsung and gain insights from pioneering experts from ScreenCom, Handy AV and many others. The event will also showcase real-world case studies, demonstrating the tangible impact of digital signage across various sectors.

For the complete agenda please visit: https://lookbeyond.online/agenda

"LOOKBEYOND24 is more than a conference; it is a glimpse into the future of customer engagement," says Kirstin Smid, Co-Founder ScreenCom. "We have curated a programme that combines visionary ideas with practical, actionable insights. Whether you are a seasoned professional or new to the field, you will leave with fresh perspectives and strategies to elevate your business."

The event will conclude with a virtual networking session, providing attendees the chance to connect with peers, speakers and potential partners in a relaxed setting.

Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of digital signage innovation. For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://lookbeyond.online/

About LOOKBEYOND24:

LOOKBEYOND24 is a must-visit event for anyone in digital signage who wants to stay at the cutting-edge of the industry. It serves as a platform for showcasing innovations, fostering discussions and facilitating connections among industry leaders and enthusiasts. With a focus on the future, LOOKBEYOND24 is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, encouraging innovation and setting new standards for excellence in digital communication.

Contact:

Ameera Surekha-Groen
Head of Marketing, LOOKBEYOND24 powered by ScreenCom
Mobile: +31 (0)612781008
Email: ameera@screencom.eu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2214019b-664e-422d-9552-545693dd0b64


Primary Logo

LOOKBEYOND24

Join us at the premier digital signage event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LOOKBEYOND24: Shaping the Future of Digital Signage and Customer Engagement

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more