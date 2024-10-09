LOOKBEYOND24: Shaping the Future of Digital Signage and Customer Engagement

GRONINGEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 6, 2024, industry leaders and innovators will converge for LOOKBEYOND24, a hybrid event set to redefine the landscape of digital signage and customer engagement brought to you by ScreenCom. This one-day conference promises an immersive experience into the cutting-edge technologies and strategies that are revolutionising how businesses connect with their audiences.



LOOKBEYOND24 will feature a diverse lineup of expert speakers, interactive panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations covering a wide range of topics, including:

The Evolution of Digital Signage

Exploring the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry.



Harnessing AI for Enhanced Customer Experiences

Practical applications and future possibilities.



Innovative Display Solutions

From transparent OLED to next-gen LED technologies.



The New Era of Retail

Leveraging digital signage for enhanced shopping experiences.



Interactive Technologies

Creating immersive and engaging customer interactions.



Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear from industry giants such as Samsung and gain insights from pioneering experts from ScreenCom, Handy AV and many others. The event will also showcase real-world case studies, demonstrating the tangible impact of digital signage across various sectors.

For the complete agenda please visit: https://lookbeyond.online/agenda

"LOOKBEYOND24 is more than a conference; it is a glimpse into the future of customer engagement," says Kirstin Smid, Co-Founder ScreenCom. "We have curated a programme that combines visionary ideas with practical, actionable insights. Whether you are a seasoned professional or new to the field, you will leave with fresh perspectives and strategies to elevate your business."

The event will conclude with a virtual networking session, providing attendees the chance to connect with peers, speakers and potential partners in a relaxed setting.

Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of digital signage innovation. For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://lookbeyond.online/

About LOOKBEYOND24:

LOOKBEYOND24 is a must-visit event for anyone in digital signage who wants to stay at the cutting-edge of the industry. It serves as a platform for showcasing innovations, fostering discussions and facilitating connections among industry leaders and enthusiasts. With a focus on the future, LOOKBEYOND24 is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, encouraging innovation and setting new standards for excellence in digital communication.

Contact:

Ameera Surekha-Groen

Head of Marketing, LOOKBEYOND24 powered by ScreenCom

Mobile: +31 (0)612781008

Email: ameera@screencom.eu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2214019b-664e-422d-9552-545693dd0b64

