UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference

HONG KONG, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 28 to 30, 2024.



Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, and Mr. Yimeng Shi, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company at the conference. UCLOUDLINK will make a presentation on Tuesday, October 29 at 4:00 PM Pacific Time.

UCLOUDLINK invites interested parties to register on the conference website for in-person attendance or watch the presentation virtually here.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Daniel Gao Tel: +852-2180-6111 E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com Investor Relations: Christensen Advisory Christian Arnell, Managing Director Tel: +852-2117-0861 E-mail: ucloudlink@christensencomms.com

