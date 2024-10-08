Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,492 in the last 365 days.

Visit of Ilham Aliyev to Russia

AZERBAIJAN, October 8 - Ilham Aliyev attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the sixth residential complex in the city of Zangilan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the sixth residential complex in the city of Zangilan.

The President was briefed on the project.

The residential complex will be located in a medium-density area near a...

03 October 2024, 15:01

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Visit of Ilham Aliyev to Russia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more