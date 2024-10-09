SPANISH GARNACHA PDO AND PREMIÈRES CÔTES DE BORDEAUX - CADILLAC TERRITORIES REVEAL THEMSELVES TO BRITISH OPERATORS

Study trip in Cadillac

Three fascinating trips took 21 selected operators to the heart of the production and history of these extraordinary Spanish and French wines,

ROMA, ITALY, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EUFAB6's journey of the senses started in Sainte Croix du Mont, South of Bordeaux along the Garonne River and ended in Zaragoza, Spain, the birth place of Garnacha grape, Spain. A 3-stage trip that lasted throughout the summer and involved a total of 15 operators in Spain and 6 in France, buyers and importers from the United Kingdom, who had the opportunity to discover at first hand 2 extraordinary European wine regions such as the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux- Cadillac region and leading D.P.O producing Garnacha in Spain. PDO Cariñena, Calatayud, Campo de Borja and Terra Alta.The ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France) and the Asociación Garnacha Origen are in fact two of the protagonists of ‘The EU Fab 6 - Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats ’ www.theeufab6.eu , an ambitious transnational campaign co-financed by the European Union to promote an elite range of quality labelled (PDO and PGI) deli meats and wines from Europe in the United Kingdom and Switzerland.The first study trip took place from 4 to 7 June in France, among prestigious Chateaux and vineyards where the prized Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux D.O.P., Côtes de Bordeaux D.O.P., Cadillac D.O.P. and Premières Côtes de Bordeaux D.O.P. are cultivated. From the town of Bassens, on the outskirts of Bordeaux, to Saint Maixant, the wine region runs along the right bank of the Garonne River and forms a narrow 60 km strip. Here, the vineyards have completely moulded the landscape and its architecture is very diverse, with forests, meadows and hills offering a landscape that shows splendid views of the Garonne. The winegrowers of this region have set themselves very strict rules for production in the purest tradition of the great Bordeaux wines, with the obligation to bottle at the château, thus offering the greatest guarantee of quality and authenticity. Six selected operators had the opportunity to meet live with these extraordinary producers who work every day to preserve their territory and the quality of life of their inhabitants, their landscape heritage and the diversity of their soils, so much so that a large number of their properties are included in sustainability approaches such as SME (Environmental Management System), HVE (High Environmental Value), or even AREA (Environmentally Friendly Agriculture in Aquitaine). The trip ended at the Maison des Vins de Cadillac ( www.maisondesvinsdecadillac.com ), also known as ‘La Closière’, an 18th century Carthusian monastery, home to the Musée de la Vigne et du Vin and today the driving force behind wine tourism in the region. Today, wine tourism in France counts more than 11,000 wineries open to visitors, 10 million wine tourists per year and a turnover of 5.2 billion euros.The Spanish D.O.P. Campo De Borja, The Empire of Garnacha, Cariñena D.O.P. “where the wines are born from the stones”, “the exceptionally diverse” Calatayud D.O.P. and Terra Alta D.O.P. which preserve the highest concentration of white Garnacha in the world, were the destinations of the 15 Brithish operators attracted by Garnacha wines. During 3 days the guests visited the birthplace of Garnacha and learned about this variety which is one of the most planted grapes in the world.Although most people know Garnacha for its role in blends, in these territories a new generation of winegrowers is creating innovative wines in which the grape plays a leading role. The operators were able to experience first-hand Garnacha's ability to create complex, structured and balanced wines. A quality determined by the intrinsic characteristics of Garnacha, its adaptation to the growing areas, local know-how and tradition. A mix that makes them friendly to the palate and offers an incredible overall quality. The journey began in Terra Alta and ended in Zaragoza, a marvellous city, now increasingly chosen by wine tourists from around the world for its deep and ancient winemaking history. A nerve centre and capital of the Kingdom of Aragon, it is the most likely cradle of Garnacha wines, having evidence and indications since Roman times. In 2023, the number of wine tourists in Spain approached three million, an increase of 18.2 per cent over the previous year.The Study Trips are one of the first activities of the project, which also features some of the most prized cured meats produced in Italy, Mortadella Bologna IGP, Cotechino and Zampone Modena IGP and Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora DOP, as well as the Wines of the Abruzzo region. The aim of the Campaign, co-funded by the European Union, is to publicise these products, increase their export to the UK and Switzerland and raise consumer awareness of the meaning of the PDO and PGI logos. 