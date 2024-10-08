Dual U.S. and Iranian Citizen Arrested for Unlawful Scheme to Violate and Evade U.S. Sanctions Against Iran

Kambiz Eghbali, also known as Cameron Eghbali, 50, of Los Angeles, was arrested yesterday pursuant to a now-unsealed indictment charging him, along with Hamid Hajipour and Babak Bahizad, both Iranian nationals, with violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Bahizad and Hajipour remain at large.

According to the indictment, from March 2014 through September 2019, Eghbali and others conspired to unlawfully send digital and physical gift cards loaded with U.S. dollars to Iran. Eghbali would list his company, a U.S.-based purported videogame wholesaler and distributor located in the Central District of California, as the seller of the gift cards, and would provide cards to Bahizad for the benefit of his Iran-based gaming company, and to Hajipour for the benefit of his mobile software application service company. Bahizad and Hajipour would then pay Eghbali for the cards by transferring money from Iran to Eghabli’s U.S.-based bank accounts using third parties in other countries to conceal the transfer from U.S. regulators.

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR) impose controls and restrictions on transactions involving Iran based on the threats posed by Iran to the national security of the United States including, among others, its pursuit of nuclear weapons and sponsorship of terrorism. The IEEPA and ITSR, among other things, prohibit the export, reexport, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States or by a United States person, wherever located, of any goods, technology, or services, including financial services, to Iran or the Government of Iran without first obtaining authorization from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

If convicted, the defendants face the following maximum penalties: 20 years in prison for violations of IEEPA, 30 years in prison for bank fraud violations, and 20 years in prison for money laundering violations. The indictment also notifies defendants that the United States intends to forfeit all property alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, U.S. Attorney Martin E. Estrada for the Central District of California, and Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells of the FBI’s National Security Branch made the announcement.

The FBI is investigating the case, with support from Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anna Boylan and Mark Takla for the Central District of California and Trial Attorneys David J. Ryan and Leslie Esbrook of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.