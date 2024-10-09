Atorvastatin Calcium Market to Reach $487.8 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Atorvastatin Calcium Market by Form (Tablets and Others), Application (Hypercholesterolemia, Hyperlipidemia and Others), and Distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Drug store & retail pharmacies and Online providers.): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the atorvastatin calcium market was valued at $298.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $487.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2033.



The global atorvastatin calcium market is experiencing growth due to an increase in the cardiovascular disease population and the availability of generic products is expected to drive the growth of the atorvastatin calcium market.

Prime determinants of growth

The global atorvastatin calcium market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, there is an increased demand for cholesterol-lowering medications such as atorvastatin calcium. The global aging population is more susceptible to hypercholesterolemia and cardiovascular conditions, driving the need for statins. Further, unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing obesity rates contribute to higher cholesterol levels, further boosting the demand for atorvastatin calcium. Moreover, greater awareness of the importance of managing cholesterol levels and preventing cardiovascular diseases leads to more patients seeking treatment.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $298.27 million Market Size in 2033 $487.70 million CAGR 5.0% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disease

Introduction of genetic products

Increase in diagnosis and awareness for cardiovascular disease Opportunities Opportunity in untapped economies Restraint Adverse health effects





Segment Highlights

Tablets segment dominated the market in 2023

The tablets segment is expected to dominate the global atorvastatin calcium market due to several compelling reasons. Tablets are easy to administer and consume, making them a preferred choice for both patients and healthcare providers. Further, the convenience of tablets improves patient compliance, as they are easier to handle, store, and transport compared to other forms of medication. Tablets provide a stable dosage form that ensures the correct and consistent delivery of medication, which is crucial for managing chronic conditions like hypercholesterolemia. Many patients prefer tablets over other forms such as injections or liquid formulations due to ease of use and minimal discomfort.

Hypercholesterolemia is expected to be lucrative by 2033

The hypercholesterolemia segment is indeed a lucrative segment within the global atorvastatin calcium market due to high prevalence of hypercholesterolemia. This widespread prevalence creates a large and consistent demand for effective treatments like atorvastatin calcium. Hypercholesterolemia is a chronic condition requiring long-term management. Patients often need to take atorvastatin calcium daily, leading to sustained demand and recurring sales. Managing hypercholesterolemia is critical for preventing cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes. The strong link between high cholesterol and cardiovascular events drives the need for effective cholesterol-lowering medications, making this segment particularly lucrative.

Online Pharmacies segment is projected to be lucrative by 2033

The online pharmacies segment is indeed a lucrative segment within the global deferiprone market due to increased adoption of digital health solutions, convenience, cost savings, and advancements in technology. As consumer preferences shift towards online purchasing and as the sector evolves with improved regulations and infrastructure, online pharmacies are set to become a major player in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Regional Outlook

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the atorvastatin calcium market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology, strong demand & availability of atorvastatin calcium, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and market growth in the atorvastatin calcium market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization in countries like China and India has led to the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities, including advancements and accessibility of such atorvastatin calcium products, is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Players: -

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Merck and Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global atorvastatin calcium market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

