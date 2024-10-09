PHILIPPINES, October 9 - Press Release

October 9, 2024 Transcript of Sen. Pia Cayetano statement's ENERGY Budget Hearing

SECOND PART To be clear, if it's okay. So you're saying within the first five years. But under your new guidelines, they now must have possessory rights. So wala nang five years yun. They have to have possessory rights and then whatever other steps. And you have very clear timelines for those steps. I mentioned that because I was telling Sen. Gatchalian that in the Committee on Education, the budget of education, and then the budget of health, which I chaired, it's exactly the same problem. It's very frustrating for me to listen na it's the same problem but exactly what happened with DepEd around 6 years ago when I started hearing their budget, ang delays were on the part of DPWH, because pagpasok ng DPWH, hindi pa pwede, walang lupa, bawal doon sa lugar na yun. So now, you cannot even put that school on a list unless all of those are checked. Because otherwise, you are wasting time. And the same thing with DOH, ang delays din nila is because yung lupa kung saan gusto ng mayor man yun o governor or whoever, bawal din mag-ano doon. So it's exactly the same problem. You have to be very firm about that because otherwise, every budget, it's just gonna be the same thing. I'm glad you have those guidelines. I want to have a separate hearing on this, on all of these delays in the service contracts. Kasi sayang ang time. Kami, we keep on defending na we'll go renewable, pero yun pala it's in the hands of a handful of people and we're hostage to that.

