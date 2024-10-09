MEC Sipho Hlomuka briefs media on state of readiness for 2024 National Senior Certificate Examinations, 9 Oct
The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Sipho Hlomuka will be hosting a Media Briefing on the State of Readiness of the Class of 2024 National Senior Certificate Examinations on Wednesday, 09 October 2024 at Westville Boys High School at 09H00.
"As a Department we are very pleased and satisfied with the preparations that is being administered by our Provincial Examinations Chief Directorate," said MEC Hlomuka.
The details of the Media Briefing are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 09 October 2024.
Venue: Westville Boys High School.
Time: 09H00.
Members of our esteemed Media houses are cordially invited to MEC Sipho Hlomuka first Matric Media Briefing under the 7th Administration.
Media enquiries:
Mr Muzi Mahlambi: Head of Communication
Cell: +27 82 519 1420
Mr Sihle Mlotshwa: Media Relations Manager
Cell: +27 72 207 2018
Ms Memory Maphanga: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: +27 79 069 7200
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.