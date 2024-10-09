Royalton Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2004911

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2024 – Approximately 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 169 Alger Brook Road, Strafford, Vermont / VT and NH Border

JUVENILE: Gia Liddiard

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Strafford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified Gia Liddiard had ran away from her residence. Upon contacting her guardian, Troopers discovered Liddiard’s last known location to be in the City of Hannover, NH. This information was based on multiple Life 360 pings and messages from Liddiard to her guardians. Liddiard’s photo has been attached above. Anyone with information pertaining to Liddiard’s location is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks (802)-234-9933.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks