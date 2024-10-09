Royalton Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2004911
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 10/08/2024 – Approximately 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 169 Alger Brook Road, Strafford, Vermont / VT and NH Border
JUVENILE: Gia Liddiard
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Strafford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified Gia Liddiard had ran away from her residence. Upon contacting her guardian, Troopers discovered Liddiard’s last known location to be in the City of Hannover, NH. This information was based on multiple Life 360 pings and messages from Liddiard to her guardians. Liddiard’s photo has been attached above. Anyone with information pertaining to Liddiard’s location is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks (802)-234-9933.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
