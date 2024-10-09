Education ERP Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Education ERP Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The education erp market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.66 billion in 2023 to $17.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased data vulnerabilities, student information system (sis) security, financial data protection, user authentication challenges, rise in cybersecurity threats.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Education ERP Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The education erp global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced communication and collaboration tools, focus on user education and awareness, personalized learning paths, incident response planning, globalization of cybersecurity threats, zero trust security framework. Major trends in the forecast period include digital transformation in education, cloud-based education erp solutions, integrated learning management systems (lms), data analytics for informed decision-making, adoption of ai and chatbots, e-learning content management.

Growth Driver Of The Education ERP Market

An increase in the usage of digital technologies in educational institutes is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Digital education refers to technology-enhanced learning or e-learning that uses creative applications of digital tools and technologies during teaching and learning. Educational institutes are adopting digital technologies such as education ERP to manage internal and external resources, control processes like a library, fee payment, transport, courses and curriculum, student enrollments and management, exams and results, other employee management, and more.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Education ERP Market Growth?

Key players in the market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Ellucian Company L.P., Blackbaud Inc., Unit4 N.V., ERPNext, Focus Softnet Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Lighthouse Info Systems, Brainvire, Infor, Foradian Technologies, Jenzabar Inc., MyClassCampus, NetSuite Inc., OpenEduCat Inc., Workday Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, The Sage Group plc, Acumatica, Deltek Inc., Plex Systems, IQMS, Rootstock Software Inc., SYSPRO Technologies, QAD Inc., IFS AB, Ramco Systems Ltd., Aptean, PowerSchool Holdings.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Education ERP Market Size?

Product innovation is a key trend in the education ERP market. Major players operating in the market are introducing innovative products to automate the entire workflow.

How Is The Global Education ERP Market Segmented?

The education erp market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Service

2) By Deployment: On Cloud, Premises

3) By Application: Student Management, Academic Management, Human Resource Management, Finance And Accounting Management, Stores And Procurement Management, Other Applications

4) By End User: Higher Education, K-12

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Education ERP Market

North America was the largest region in the education ERP market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the education erp global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Education ERP Market Definition

Education ERP refers to a centralized database system that facilitates information sharing and communication between diverse institutional departments. The education ERP is used by schools or groups of schools to manage their day-to-day tasks and the internal and external resources of the institution.

Education ERP Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global education erp market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Education ERP Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on education erp market size, education erp market drivers, trends and major players, education erp competitors' revenues, education erp market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The education erp market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

