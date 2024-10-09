Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 22, Schupbach Ridge Road, in New Martinsville, to Begin Tuesday, October 8, 2024

A portion of County Route 22 (Schupbach Ridge Road), in New Martinsville, at milepost 3.5, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, October 8, 2024, through Monday, October 28, 2024, for slip repair. School buses and emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.
 
Alternate Route: Use County Route 3 (Doolin Run Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

