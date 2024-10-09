Delays on Wood County Route 38, Lost Pavement Road, On Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Page Content

There will be delays on Wood County Route 38, Lost Pavement Road, from the intersection of Gihon Road, at milepost 8.57, to the intersection of Pettyville Road, at milepost 6.80, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, through Friday, October 11, 2024, for a paving project.



There may be delays of up to 15 minutes at a time. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​

