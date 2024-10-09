ROAD CLOSURE on County Route 19/3 Dawson Road to Begin Wednesday October 9, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 19/3, Dawson Road, from the junction of US 19 to the junction of County Route 45/1, Wiseman Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2024, through Wednesday, October 16, 2024, for paving, and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

