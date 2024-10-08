Senate Bill 1118 Printer's Number 1945
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1476, 1781, 1941
PRINTER'S NO. 1945
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1118
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, COSTA, FLYNN, COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI,
DILLON, KEARNEY AND A. WILLIAMS, APRIL 2, 2024
AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 75
(Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in
magisterial district judges, further providing for
adjudication alternative program; in licensing of drivers,
further providing for drivers required to be licensed, for
suspension of operating privilege, for suspension of
operating privilege for failure to respond to citation and
for driving while operating privilege is suspended or
revoked, providing for driving while operating privilege is
suspended for certain other offenses, for relief from
administrative suspension and for relief from administrative
suspension participation requirements; in fees, further
providing for reinstatement of operating privilege or vehicle
registration; and, in penalties and disposition of fines,
further providing for inability to pay fine and costs.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1520 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1520. Adjudication alternative program.
* * *
(e.1) Alternative to Title 75 sanctions.--
(1) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (a), a
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
