Senate Bill 1118 Printer's Number 1945

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1476, 1781, 1941

PRINTER'S NO. 1945

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1118

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, COSTA, FLYNN, COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI,

DILLON, KEARNEY AND A. WILLIAMS, APRIL 2, 2024

AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 8, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 75

(Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

magisterial district judges, further providing for

adjudication alternative program; in licensing of drivers,

further providing for drivers required to be licensed, for

suspension of operating privilege, for suspension of

operating privilege for failure to respond to citation and

for driving while operating privilege is suspended or

revoked, providing for driving while operating privilege is

suspended for certain other offenses, for relief from

administrative suspension and for relief from administrative

suspension participation requirements; in fees, further

providing for reinstatement of operating privilege or vehicle

registration; and, in penalties and disposition of fines,

further providing for inability to pay fine and costs.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1520 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1520. Adjudication alternative program.

* * *

(e.1) Alternative to Title 75 sanctions.--

(1) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (a), a

