FEMA Individual Assistance Now Available for More Virginians

BRISTOL, Va. — Residents of Bedford, Bland, Carroll, Pittsylvania, Russell, and Wise counties and the city of Radford are now eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA under the Individual Assistance Program. FEMA assistance can help with costs from damage and losses due to Tropical Storm Helene.  

Residents of the city of Galax, as well as Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe counties, remain eligible for assistance. 

FEMA may be able to help you pay for essential items, temporary housing, home repairs and other needs due to the disaster, including:

  • Essential items such as water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, medical supplies and equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation;
  • Financial assistance to help pay for hotel stays, stays with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit as well as rental assistance if you are displaced because of the disaster;
  • Repair or replacement of a vehicle, appliances, room furnishings, personal or family computer;
  • Books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment; and
  • Moving and storage fees, medical expenses, childcare and funeral expenses.

For more information about the types of FEMA assistance available under the Individual Assistance Program, visit: fema.gov/ia.

You can apply for disaster assistance today

To watch an accessible video about how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov,  the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.  

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.

To apply for FEMA assistance, please call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/, or download and apply on the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages). Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status.

 

