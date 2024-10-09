Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Collier, Duval, Putnam, Union Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the state of Florida and FEMA prepare for Hurricane Milton, President Biden approved seven additional counties for assistance for Hurricane Helene.

Homeowners and renters in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Collier, Duval, Putnam and Union counties who had uninsured or underinsured damage or loss caused by Hurricane Helene can apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, essential personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. These counties along with Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties are authorized for FEMA Individual Assistance.

Homeowners and renters can apply to FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA’s helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

What You’ll Need When You Apply

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.