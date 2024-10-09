Lead Real Estate Co., LTD Announces Business Alliance with MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. for Healthtech Support in the Hotel Business





TOKYO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., LTD (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE,” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced a partnership with MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc. (“MOTHER Labs”), a subsidiary of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM), which operates a health tech business.

Background of the Business Alliance

LRE develops and operates the ENT TERRACE brand of extended-stay hotels, offering the “stay like living” concept designed to provide guests with a personalized, home-like experience tailored to each guest.

According to a report by the Japan National Tourism Organization1, Japan’s tourism industry is accelerating, partially driven by the weaker yen, which is attracting a growing number of international travelers. Compared to June 2023, the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan in June 2024 increased by 51.2% year-on-year and by 8.9% compared with pre-pandemic June 2019, reaching a record high of approximately 3.13 million travelers in June 2024. To cater to this growing market, LRE has been offering its ENT TERRACE hotel guests unique Japanese experiences and services.

MOTHER Labs focuses on the development and sales of MOTHER Bracelet®, a fitness tracker that requires no electric charging, as it utilizes innovative technology such as Gemini TEG (Thermoelectric Generator) and Mercury Boost Converter to enable the user’s body heat to generate electricity. MRM’s product line also includes other fitness apps and wellness products that synchronize with MOTHER Bracelet® and its technology platforms, allowing for a health management experience. Through its retail salon brands, including Re.Ra.Ku®, MRM has established a growing healthtech segment aimed at improving health outcomes and satisfaction for its customers.

The collaboration between LRE and MOTHER Labs is built on a shared mission to “create an exciting cycle of happiness through business.” Through this business alliance, MOTHER Bracelet® will be gradually installed to all ENT TERRACE hotels. By utilizing the MOTHER Bracelet®, a stress-free device that is lightweight, does not require charging, and can be worn in the shower, guests can visualize their health status with ease. By incorporating the MOTHER Bracelet® and its features, we aim to provide our future customers with a “cycle of happiness” connected by compassion.

The introduction of the system is scheduled to start in November 2024 at ENT TERRACE ASAKUSA and ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA in Tokyo.

Mother Bracelet®, a smart tracker that does not require charging

Mother Bracelet



MOTHER Bracelet® is the world’s first activity tracker that does not require charging 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.2 The device is equipped with cutting-edge technology from Silicon Valley, U.S.A., that generates electricity from the difference between body temperature and the outside temperature. Since it does not require charging, there is no downtime (time when data cannot be obtained due to charging). The number of steps, amount of sleep, calories consumed, heart rate, and body surface temperature are five basic health care data metrics that can be recorded with this single device. Official website: https://mother-bracelet.com/ .



1. https://www.jnto.go.jp/statistics/data/20240719_monthly.pdf



2. Intellectual property applicable to an activity meter that uses the Seebeck effect and does not require recharging was confirmed by WPO, PATENTSCOPE, Science and Technology Center, J-GLOBAL, J-PlatPat, etc. (July 3, 2021, ESP Research Institute) 4860-4260-6052, v. 2

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd





Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/ .

About “ENT TERRACE”





“ENT TERRACE” Series is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. In 2024, ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA received a 9.5 out of 10 customer rating on Booking.com and won the “Traveler Review Awards,” and all of our properties have been certified as Super Hosts on Airbnb. We will continue to develop our hotels with the aim of providing a space where guests can relax as if they were at home while ensuring privacy and easing the burden of long-term stays.

Learn more at https://ent-terrace.com/ and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.





MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., a subsidiary of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM), focuses on the health-tech sector. The company’s core activities include the "Specific Health Guidance Program" offered through the "Lav" health application and development and sales of the 24/7 recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet smart tracker. By leveraging the features of the recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet, MOTHER Labs offers customizable health management solutions across diverse sectors, including caregiving, logistics, manufacturing, etc.

For more information on MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., visit: https://medirom.co.jp/ .



Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



