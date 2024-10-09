Submit Release
University Celebrates Alumna’s Teacher of the Year Award with $7,500 Matching Donation

Washington, DC, Oct. 08, 2024  

Jazzmyne Townsend was surprised Thursday evening with a $7,500 award and the esteemed title of D.C. Teacher of the Year.

Now Moreland University — where Townsend is a 2015 alum — is offering a $7,500 matching donation in Townsend’s honor. The donation will go to District of Columbia Public Schools, where Townsend teaches at Stanton Elementary.

“[Moreland’s] TEACH-NOW program was pivotal and monumental to starting my career as a teacher. I’m forever indebted to the program for the skills, strategies, and research- based best practices I learned.” Townsend said. “The opportunity to practice my skills in the clinical practice portion of the program prepared me to lead a successful, rigorous, and thriving classroom for my students.”

Exceptional teachers deserve exceptional recognition, and the donation is Moreland's way

of thanking Townsend for 16 years of teaching and her profound impact on students.

“We are thrilled to see Jazzmyne Townsend receive such a well-deserved honor,” said Moreland University President Dr. Susanne Thompson. “Her achievement highlights the difference teachers can make when equipped with the right tools, training, and mindset. We are proud to be a part of her journey.”


To further celebrate the award, Moreland is offering DCPS teachers an exclusive $500 scholarship. The scholarship is designed to empower educators, like Townsend, who are making a difference in the lives of D.C. students. Those who are interested can learn more at https://moreland.edu/resources/2025-dc-teacher-of-the-year-scholarship.

About Moreland University

Moreland University offers accelerated certification pathways and master’s degrees for

teachers. Learn more at Moreland.edu.

