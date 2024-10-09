Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating MaxLinear, Centuri, Medpace, and Franklin and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), Centuri Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CTRI), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP), and Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL)

Following the close of the financial markets on July 24, 2024, MaxLinear publicly disclosed its earnings results for the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The company reported net revenue amounting to $92 million for the quarter, representing a significant decrease of 50% compared to the corresponding period in the prior year. MaxLinear identified several contributing factors to this substantial decline in revenue, notably attributing it, at least in part, to the prolonged depletion of excess customer inventory, which has resulted in a consequent weakening of demand for its products.

Following this news, the stock was trading down 29% during early morning trading on July 25, 2024.

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI)

On July 29, 2024, Centuri reported its financial results for the second quarter, revealing a Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.20, which falls short by $0.02 in comparison to market expectations. Additionally, the company's revenue for the quarter was disclosed at $643.39 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.0%, and missing analyst projections by $117.03 million.

Just months earlier on April 18, 2024, Centuri conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 12.4 million shares for $21. Since the IPO, the stock has plummeted and on July 29, 2024, Centuri stock closed at $15.72.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP)

On July 22, 2024, after market hours, Medpace released its second quarter 2024 financial results, significantly missing expectations. In an earnings call the following day, July 23, 2024, the Company stated that “cancellations were disproportionately high in the month of June” due to “reprioritization, impaired sponsor liquidity, and acquisition of one sponsor by a large pharma with subsequent decision to move the work to an existing preferred provider.”

On this news, Medpace’s stock price fell $79.88, or 18.3%, to close at $357.30 per share on July 23, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN)

On August 21, 2024, Franklin subsidiary Western Asset Management Company issued a press release announcing that co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech “is on a leave of absence, effective immediately” after “receiv[ing] a Wells Notice from the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission”. That same day, Bloomberg reported that “[f]ederal prosecutors in New York are investigating whether a Western Asset Management executive allocated winning trades to favored accounts, as part of a criminal probe into a practice known as ‘cherry-picking.’”

On this news, Franklin’s stock price fell $2.84 per share, or 12.56%, to close at $19.78 per share on August 21, 2024.

