NSF Growing Convergence Research awards advance innovation across disciplines

The U.S. National Science Foundation Growing Convergence Research (NSF GCR) awards are fostering deep integration across disciplines and pushing the boundaries of current research paradigms. The awards bring together experts from multiple science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields to tackle complex challenges across various topics, including national security, energy and STEM education.

"These awards require that researchers work across traditional disciplinary boundaries and leverage the expertise of different fields to drive innovation and discovery," said Alicia J. Knoedler, head of the NSF Office of Integrative Activities. "Learning and practicing collaboration between and among disciplines are critical skills that investigators and teams need to develop. NSF's investments through these awards reinforce the importance of capacity building to perform convergence in research and training."

The NSF GCR program supports high-risk, cutting-edge research and helps to cultivate a new generation of interdisciplinary scientists. Projects are inspired by a societal grand challenge or a fundamental research question at the forefront of STEM. By growing novel collaborations and cross-disciplinary training, these awards will empower researchers to think outside the box and develop innovative approaches to scientific inquiry. This advances the frontiers of knowledge and paves the way for breakthroughs that can benefit society.

The awardees and short descriptions are listed below: