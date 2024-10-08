Submit Release
Apply now for youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts at Edward R. Madigan State Park and Clinton Lake State Recreation Area

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 8 - Young hunters between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now to participate in wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Edward R. Madigan State Park in Logan County or Saturday, Oct. 26 at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area in DeWitt County.


Youth will participate in a wingshooting clinic during the morning taught by instructors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Participants will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills during the clinic.


A pheasant hunt will take place in the afternoon. Youth must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license to participate.



Go online to access the 2024 IDNR wingshooting calendar and registration information.

