Confidential Recovery Anniversary Party to Celebrate 10 Years of Transforming Lives in San Diego

Alcohol and drug treatment center known for helping veterans and first responders will be raising funds for new non-profit The Veterans Navigation Center.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confidential Recovery, an outpatient alcohol and drug rehab facility, proudly announces its 10th Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024. This milestone event will take place from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM PDT in their offices at 4420 Hotel Circle Court, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92108.

This special occasion will not only mark a decade of dedication to helping over 1,500 adults, including veterans and first responders, on their journey to recovery, but also introduce attendees to the Veterans Navigation Center (VNC), an organization supporting the well-being of those who have served our nation.

The free event promises an uplifting outdoor atmosphere filled with food, music, and prizes. Inspiring presentations will be given by recovering alumni of Confidential Recovery, as well as local leaders, representatives of our legislative community, and professionals in the field of addiction treatment. The event is open to the public and families are encouraged to attend.

Some of the prizes that will be given out include tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain and The Midway Museum, as well as Kendra Scott Jewelry and gift certificates to Benihana restaurant. To attend, please RSVP here by October 16th: https://bit.ly/4dfr1Ip.

Scott H. Silverman, a San Diego native, who founded and is the CEO of Confidential Recovery, had this to say, “Having walked the path of recovery myself for nearly 40 years, I know firsthand the importance of support, compassion, and community in overcoming addiction. This get together is more than just a celebration of Confidential Recovery; it's a tribute to every individual who has had the courage to seek help and transform their lives.” Scott H Silverman has been recognized as a CNN Hero and San Diego officially decreed February 19th “Scott H. Silverman Day” in 2008 to recognize his helping more than 25,000 people in San Diego.

Jay Wylie, the Operations Manager of Confidential Recovery, and a Naval Veteran, added: “We’re especially honored to stand by our veterans and first responders, who have given so much to our country, and to ensure they have the resources they need to heal and thrive."

Proceeds raised leading up to and during the event will benefit The Veterans Navigation Center (“The VNC”). This non-profit organization provides veterans with case management to help them access benefits and resources that will help them successfully transition to civilian life. To find out more about The VNC, visit https://veteransnavigationcenter.org/.

Anyone can make a much-needed donation to The VNC by visiting: https://veteransnavigationcenter.org/donate/.

Event Details:

• Date and Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM PDT

• Location: Confidential Recovery, 4420 Hotel Circle Court, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92108

• RSVP: Please RSVP by October 16th to this inspiring celebration here: https://bit.ly/4dfr1Ip

About Confidential Recovery: Confidential Recovery is an outpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in San Diego, dedicated to supporting adults, especially veterans and first responders, in overcoming substance abuse challenges. For the past ten years, the team at Confidential Recovery has been committed to providing compassionate care, personalized treatment plans, and long-term recovery solutions.

Contact: For more information, please visit https://www.confidentialrecovery.com/ or call (619) 452–1200.

Confidential Recovery

4420 Hotel Circle Court, Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92108

