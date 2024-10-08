In Preparation for Hurricane Milton Landfall, Verizon Offers Relief to Impacted Customers

Call/Text/Data usage incurred by customers in Florida’s hardest hit counties will be waived from Oct. 9th-Oct. 23rd

What you need to know:



Verizon to waive domestic call, text, and data usage for postpaid consumer and Verizon Small Business customers most impacted by the storm in parts of Florida from Oct.9th-Oct. 23rd, 2024.



ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to Hurricane Milton’s forecasted impact on Florida, Verizon is providing an initial relief offer to help affected customers. From Oct. 9th to Oct. 23rd, Verizon will waive domestic call, text, and data usage for postpaid consumer and Verizon Small Business customers* in the following Florida counties:



Alachua, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, DeSoto, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Saint Johns, Saint Lucie, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Volusia.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer. Any overages for those whose billing cycles have already closed will be automatically credited back. No action is needed— overages will be automatically credited.*



“As Hurricane Milton approaches, Verizon is ready to stand by our customers before, during and after the storm,” said Atlantic South Market President, Leigh Anne Lanier. “We know how critical it is to stay connected in times of uncertainty, and we hope this offer provides much-needed relief in the aftermath of the storm.”

This offer extends to all postpaid consumer and Verizon Small Business customers in the affected counties. No action is needed— overages will be automatically credited.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

