PM Lawrence Wong to visit Vientiane, Lao PDR (Oct 2024)

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will visit Vientiane, Lao PDR from 9 to 12 October 2024 in conjunction with the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Prime Minister Wong will lead the Singapore delegation to the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Vientiane, Lao PDR. This will be his first ASEAN Summit in his capacity as Prime Minister.

Laos’ Chairmanship theme “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience” underlines the region’s substantive and forward-looking agenda to enhance ASEAN’s unity and resilience in the face of geopolitical and economic headwinds. The ASEAN Leaders will review ASEAN’s Community Building efforts and discuss ways to create opportunities for our peoples and businesses, especially in new growth areas such as the digital and green economies. They will also discuss strengthening ASEAN’s role in forging an open, inclusive, and stable regional architecture.

Prime Minister Wong and his counterparts will discuss ways to expand ASEAN’s engagement with a number of world leaders at the 27th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 19th East Asia Summit, and the Summits with Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Nations and the United States.

Following the Summits, Prime Minister Wong will make an official visit to Laos. He will have a bilateral meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, who will host Prime Minister Wong and his delegation to an official dinner on 11 October. Prime Minister Wong and his delegation will also call on Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith on 12 October.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong, as well as Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan. During Prime Minister Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the acting Prime Minister.

