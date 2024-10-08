Governor Abbott Congratulates Waco As First Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 8 - October 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Waco on being designated as the first Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the City of Waco’s commitment to further developing tourism as an economic growth strategy, boosting local job creation, and drawing more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported over 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities large and small. I congratulate the City of Waco and the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to help further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Waco’s commitment to hospitality and its thriving mix of attractions make it a standout destination,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “As the city continues to grow as a tourism hub, we are proud to celebrate Waco’s role in making Texas a top travel destination."

“Congratulations to Judge Scott Felton, Mayor Jim Holmes, and the entire Waco community on being designated as the first Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Brian Birdwell. “The economic impact of tourism on local communities is important, and I am pleased Waco is being recognized by Travel Texas through the Office of the Governor. From museums, including the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame, to the Silos at Magnolia and the historic Suspension Bridge and beautiful Cameron Park, it is no wonder that Waco has achieved this honored designation. I am proud of Waco for their efforts in earning this recognition.”

“As one of Waco’s representatives in the Texas House, I am delighted by Governor Abbott’s thoughtful decision in choosing this great city as the first Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Angelia Orr. “This achievement showcases the warm hospitality and enjoyable entertainment possibilities Waco has to offer. I commend the local officials, business and community leaders, and hardworking families of this city who have contributed to this distinguished designation.”

“Travel and tourism provide significant cultural and economic benefits to the City of Waco,” said Mayor Jim Holmes. “Waco is home to the many tourism offerings of Baylor University, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the Dr Pepper Museum, Cameron Park Zoo, the Doris Miller Memorial, the Downtown Waco Cultural District, and the Magnolia Market at the Silos, along with multiple sporting events, festivals, and outdoor activities that are part of the foundation that makes Waco a unique and memorable travel destination. Welcoming visitors from near and far has always been, and always will be, the enduring ethos of the City of Waco. It is an honor to be designated as the first Tourism Friendly Texas Community."

“Waco offers a unique blend of charm, history, and modern attractions, making it a welcoming and dynamic place for residents and visitors alike,” said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.