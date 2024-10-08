Mayor Bowser Awards Over $6 Million in Grants to Community Organizations Supporting DC Values

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser awarded over $6 million to community-based organizations through the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs (MOCA). These awards will enable recipient organizations to enhance their programs and continue providing vital resources to communities across Washington, DC. Their efforts will address a wide range of areas, including health and human services, education, public safety, civic engagement, the arts, and more.



“Washington, DC is stronger because of the organizations working every day to uplift our residents,” said Mayor Bowser. “These grants are an investment in our communities, and we’re proud to support these changemakers and look forward to the impact they will continue to make across all eight wards.”



The Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs comprises 14 cultural and constituent-focused offices dedicated to serving the community through partnerships and mayoral initiatives.



“Through our grants and partnerships, the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs continues to empower our special interest communities and uplift the voices of our residents,” said Jackie Reyes-Yanes, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs. “These awards are a testament to Mayor Bowser’s dedication to fostering economic growth, enhancing community engagement, and ensuring that every resident has the opportunity to succeed in a supportive and safe DC.”



This year’s grants were awarded through 6 separate MOCA constituent offices.

To view a list of each office’s recipients, click the links below:

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos