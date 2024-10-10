Building On Purpose - church design, fundraising and construction experts hosting a yearly workshop in Metro DC

Designing & building a new church or expanding a current building can be costly and time consuming but advanced planning can make the process much easier.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A church is more than a building. To many, it is a place of belonging and community. Building on Purpose (BOP) partners with churches to support the growth of their congregation. Many churches are finding their places of worship require updates to continue their mission of service and outreach.The process of architectural design and rebuilding (on a budget) can be a staggering undertaking for churches of all sizes and means. BOP provides churches with a bounty of assistance as they evaluate, design and build space to ideally serve their community’s ministry needs.This team of church design, fundraising and construction experts is holding a morning seminar on Thursday, November 7th, 2024, from 9 am to 12 pm, at the newly constructed Alexandria Presbyterian Church. Learn about all that goes into creating purposeful ministry space, establishing a new foundation for expanded church ministry, worship, fellowship and discipleship.A foundational tenet of the Christian Faith is to grow, sharing the gospel to all with ears to hear. But successful ministry can eventually lead to a lack of space. Church construction is an expensive process that requires a great deal of planning and preparation to ensure that it is completed in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Time is valuable for church leadership teams and finding a solution that allows them to serve their congregation while enhancing the church can be both time-consuming and overwhelming. BOP experts offer a solution for achieving an outcome that meets the church's needs and goals. This event will provide an abundance of information including the best practices to stay on budget during construction, as well as how to achieve fundraising goals.Available space for worship, congregational fellowship, and teaching is a determining factor in a visitor’s willingness to become a regular member. According to Lifeway Research , nearly three in four pastors said building additional ministry space on site has led to growth. "Many churches who do not take steps to expand are struggling," commented Scott McConnell, associate director of LifeWay Research. The experts at Lifeway advise that it is crucial that a congregation has enough space for gathering in the lobby and enough room for all the kids in the children’s ministry. If these areas are becoming overcrowded, that could hinder the growth of a congregation.This team of architects, fundraisers and builders can help you design, fundraise, and build space on schedule and budget, addressing space that doesn’t fit your needs, or that leaves church attendees feeling cramped and unwelcome in your building.Registrants can learn about current best church design practices at Alexandria Presbyterian Church. With their new building facilities, the Alexandria Presbyterian Church has inspiring, functional worship space; engaging space for vibrant children and youth ministries, and welcoming space for gathering and fellowship. Many of the ideas incorporated are applicable to other churches.Please join BOP on Thursday, November 7th at 9 a.m. EST at Alexandria Presbyterian Church, 1300 West Braddock Road, and discover the steps to make your vision a reality. For more information and to register: https://www.buildingonpurpose.org/ About the partners:Scott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services.FGM Architects works with faith-based organizations that serve others and impact lives. Since 1945, FGMA has collaborated with more than 250 church clients. We work closely with each client to develop thoughtful, cost-effective, and highly functional designs that are aligned with our client’s mission.Generis has partnered with churches and faith-based organizations since 1989 to accelerate generosity and expand ministry. Since then, they’ve helped more than 3,200 churches and ministries across the country and the globe and have helped organizations raise over $17B.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.