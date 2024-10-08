Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Date

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on October 22 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code “Hanmi Bank”. To listen to the call online visit the investor relations page of Hanmi’s website at www.hanmi.com. The webcast will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna

Investor Relations

Financial Profiles, Inc.

310-622-8251

