Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,047 in the last 365 days.

AvidXchange Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that its third quarter 2024 ended September 30, 2024, financial results will be released on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. AvidXchange will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on November 6, 2024, to discuss the company’s financial results.

The call will be broadcast live via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the call will be available on the AvidXchange Investor Relations website.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,200,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Contact:
Subhaash Kumar
skumar1@avidxchange.com
813.760.2309


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AvidXchange Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more