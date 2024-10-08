Solera Health Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting the Company's Leadership at the Intersection of Healthcare and Technology

Rebrand Underscores the Company's Mission to Redefine and Streamline Digital Healthcare Delivery

PHOENIX, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , a unique technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to digital health solutions that work, today unveiled a new brand platform and visual identity, reflecting its mission to guide people through the digital health ecosystem to high-quality solutions at lower costs. Solera's refreshed look represents its role as a catalyst working to evolve digital healthcare and improve access to quality digital providers.



Healthcare continues to have many inefficiencies, siloed information, and outdated systems, making it challenging for patients to navigate care. Meanwhile, payers constantly contend with rising costs while employers look for new ways to efficiently support the health and wellness of their workforces.

Solera is redefining and organizing digital healthcare delivery through its SaaS HALO™ platform. HALO enables payers and employers to integrate their digital health solutions alongside Solera’s curated network of digital providers spanning eight condition categories – all behind a unified front door while lowering cost and reducing the time to integration.

“Our new brand identity personifies Solera's ability to respond to the market needs of health plans and employers,” said Ted Hong, EVP, chief marketing and engagement office at Solera, and a proven builder of both consumer and business-to-business brands. “As healthcare evolves, Solera alone is able to deliver an on-benefit digital ecosystem that integrates with health plans’ operations akin to the traditional brick-and-mortar system. We’re able to function as the connective tissue needed to make it work efficiently while reducing overall cost of care.”

For its rebrand, Solera partnered with Attic Salt , a branding studio hyper-focused on crafting disruptive identities for challengers and change-makers, agnostic to industry. The studio's mission is to craft identities that empower organizations with the creativity, confidence, and clarity they need to enhance the future state of the world.

A drop of water creates a ripple effect that can be seen, felt, and measured for miles—akin to Solera’s far-ranging impact on the healthcare ecosystem. This inspired Solera’s new brand mark, dubbed the “Ripple Core.”

“Solera exists to help people live healthier lives, which is what made this partnership such a great fit for us,” said Rani Sweis, chief executive officer and creative director at Attic Salt. “The company didn't need Attic Salt to stand out; they were already making waves in healthcare. We simply helped realign their identity with the actions they're already taking in the market.”

About Solera Health

At Solera, we're redefining and streamlining digital healthcare delivery with a value-based, on-benefit solution that measurably drives down your total cost of care. Our SaaS HALO platform integrates seamlessly with payers’ brick-and-mortar operations, intelligently guiding participants to their best-fit solutions via a bespoke experience accommodating our curated digital health network with your own preferred apps — all in a single digital space.

Together, we can untangle healthcare's web of inefficiencies, siloed information, and outdated systems. It only takes one. It only takes Solera.

