PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q3 2024 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its Q3 2024 results on Monday, October 28, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s Q3 2024 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management’s discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participant registration

URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6e81e4fb949c4b0c82798713998e409d

Live webcast participant registration (listen in only)

URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a5gjt4rd



About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Investor Relations

(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

