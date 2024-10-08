8th Edition of the New York Kurdish Film Festival, 34 Films Scheduled

New York Kurdish Cultural Center Hosts 8th Annual Film Festival Celebrating 'Freedom of Expression in the Mother Tongue'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Kurdish Film Festival returns to Village East by Angelika Theatre, Oct. 12-19.The New York Kurdish Film Festival announces its 8th edition, from October 12-19, 2024 at the historic Village East by Angelika Theatre. This event will showcase the cinematic achievements of Kurdistan and its global diaspora, spotlighting 34 exceptional films by talented filmmakers from all parts of greater Kurdistan including: Bakur (Türkiye), Bashur (Iraq), Rojava (Syria,) and Rojhelat (Iran).The founder of the New York Kurdish Film Festival, Ms. Xeyal Qertel, expressed her vision for the festival, stating, “Our goal is to ensure audiences in New York City are exposed to Kurdish film, culture, and the resilience of our people. Through the power of cinema and cultural events, we aim to illuminate the beauty and struggles of the Kurdish identity.”Ticket holders have the opportunity to meet the filmmakers, and other artists in-person. The New York Kurdish Cultural Center will host an opening weekend reception on Saturday, Oct. 12, 6:00 p.m. at Village East by Angelika Theater. The reception will feature Kurdish food, Kurdish Smugglers’ Tea, and a live performance by DJ Durry.This year’s New York Kurdish Cultural Center Festival embraces a powerful and timely theme: Freedom of Expression in the Mother Tongue. The 8th edition of the festival aims to spotlight the rich diversity of Kurdish voices, stories, and experiences, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting the Kurdish language as a tool for cultural identity and self-expression. As language is the lifeblood of any culture, the festival will explore the role of Kurdish as a means of resilience, resistance, and creativity in the face of historical and ongoing challenges. In addition to showcasing a selection of groundbreaking Kurdish films that highlight this theme, the festival will offer panel discussions, Q&A sessions with filmmakers, and community-driven events aimed at fostering dialogue on the vital connection between language and freedom.Movies, Panels & More:Every day of the festival brings something new. Dive into thought-provoking conversations like the panel on Resisting Erasure – The Role of Kurdish Lexicography in Preserving Language and Identity with experts like Dr. Kamal Soleimani. Plus, don’t miss screenings of films that tell compelling stories from across the Kurdish world—shorts, documentaries, and more. Some highlights include Threads of a Revolution (United Kingdom, 55 min) and Jinwar (Women’s Village) (Rojava, 41 min).Students, asylees, and senior citizens have free admission.All films have English subtitlesTickets and schedule:Buy tix here: https://nykcc.org/film-festival/ Festival PassThe Festival Pass is good for all events over all eight days of the festival (October 12-19). It costs $118.15 (which includes Eventbrite’s fee).Daily Pass: $23.18 (including the Eventbrite fee).Single Film Ticket: $12.51 (which includes Eventbrite’s fee).Free Admission• Free for students with a valid student ID• Free for asylum seekers• Free for people over 65 years oldHow to Contact UsHave questions or need more information? Reach out to us at info@nykcc.org or give us a call at cell: 254-371-5704. We'd love to tell you more about the New York Kurdish Film Festival.Who We AreThe New York Kurdistan Cultural Center (NYKCC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Kurdish people. Through various cultural events, educational initiatives, and festivals like the NYKFF, NYKCC fosters greater understanding and appreciation of Kurdish culture and its contributions to the world. NYKCC is a volunteer-led, nonpartisan organization.

