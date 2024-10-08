Learn the basics of deer hunting at Oct. 19 MDC clinic at Dalton Range

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Hunting deer is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in the fall and can also provide meat for the dinner table that is both tasty and healthy.

People interested in learning the basics of firearms deer hunting can learn more about this popular pastime at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Shoot: Deer Hunting” Oct. 19 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This program will include both in-person and virtual options for attendance.

The in-person option of this program will be 9-11 a.m. and will be taught in the classroom of the Dalton Range. MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located in western Greene County between Willard and Ash Grove at 4897 Greene County Farm Road 61. People at register for the in-person option for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199443

The virtual option will also be 9-11 a.m. People can register for this option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199444

Topics that will be covered by MDC Outdoor Education Center Assistant Manager Steve Govero will include scouting, set-up, how to take safe and effective shots, regulations, hunting strategies and equipment.

Though this program is free, registration is required. Use the links listed above. Registrants for the virtual portion must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.