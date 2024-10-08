Nebraska Medicine expands cancer care with notable name

Four locations to share Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center name

Omaha, Nebraska, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nebraska Medicine cancer facility in Kearney is about three months away from opening, and now the facility has an official name: Nebraska Medicine Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center – Kearney.

The name is part of a statewide expansion of the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center name and expertise. This prestigious name, along with the world-class care it represents, is being extended to the following locations:

Nebraska Medicine | Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center – Kearney (opening in December 2024)

Nebraska Medicine | Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center – Village Pointe Health Center

Nebraska Medicine | Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center – Bellevue Medical Center

The newly expanded network ensures urban, suburban and rural communities can access top-tier cancer care close to home. It also means more collaboration between researchers and clinical cancer specialists, opening the door to faster breakthroughs.

The $52 million cancer center project in Kearney is an expansion of the partnership between Nebraska Medicine and Heartland Hematology and Oncology, which began in December 2021. Services offered at the new center, which spans more than 53,000 square feet, will include medical oncology, radiation oncology, lab, pharmacy, infusion, survivorship programs, genetics counseling and a healing garden.

“We believe our patients do best when they receive care close to home, family and friends,” says Cynthia Lewis, MD, Nebraska Medicine hematologist-oncologist and medical director for clinic and infusion at Heartland Hematology and Oncology. “Being able to treat them close to home is essential. And it’s now even more meaningful, knowing that treatment comes with a name connected to the most comprehensive cancer care in the state.”

Cancer care, research and education will continue in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center at the cancer center in Omaha, which opened in 2017. The cancer services at Village Pointe Health Center, which opened in 2008, and at Bellevue Medical Center, which opened in 2010, will also carry the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center name.

The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center is the only one in the state with a prestigious National Cancer Institute, or NCI, designation and one of just 72 nationwide. This recognition, held since 1984, reflects the center's commitment to cutting-edge research in preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.

For patients, this designation means access to advanced treatments, clinical trials and comprehensive care. More than 110 researchers work tirelessly to ensure patients benefit from the latest innovations in cancer care.

“Since 2017, the name Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center has been synonymous with dedicated research, cutting-edge treatment, groundbreaking clinical trials and extraordinary patient care,” says Joann Sweasy, PhD, director of the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. “We are excited to bring this distinguished name to all our cancer centers as we work to increase the impact of our research and improve access to cancer care and prevention.”

Kayla Thomas Nebraska Medicine 4026602966 kaythomas@nebraskamed.com

