Verivest Unveils AI Engine to Transform Real Estate Fund Operations Powered by DwellFi's AI & Blockchain Technologies

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verivest, a leader in real estate fund administration, is proud to announce its strategic decision to integrate DwellFi's cutting-edge Applied AI and Tokenization technologies into its fund operations.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of fund administration, setting a new standard for efficiency, transparency, and innovation in the industry. Verivest's expertise in data-centric fund administration for asset classes like Real Estate and Credit will be enhanced by DwellFi's advanced AI and Blockchain solutions which help clients outperform across their business operations like accounting, marketing, sales, and client services.How Verivest Clients will benefit by being powered by DwellFi technology:Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Ability to streamline complex processes• Automated investor onboarding and management• AI-powered data migration and reporting• Proprietary account cash reconciliation and distributionsAdvanced Investor Services: Deliver an optimized experience to investors• AI agents for real-time fund and investment insights• Real estate asset-based tokenization for enhanced transparency and liquidity potential• Streamlined secondary market transactionsCutting-Edge Compliance and Security: Ensuring Trust and Reliability• SOC-2 Type 2 certified platforms• Expert compliance monitoring and reporting• Blockchain-enhanced data security“We are pleased that our sophisticated clients will benefit from streamlined processes, enhanced operational efficiency, and advanced investor services all powered by DwellFi’s technology. Our team is proud to help our clients deliver more value to their investors”, Matt Burk, founder and CEO.Kumar Ujjwal, Founder and CEO of DwellFi, added, "We applaud the Verivest team for raising the bar to help their clients outperform the competition. Together, we're not just solving today's challenges; we're anticipating and addressing the needs of tomorrow's fund managers and transforming how funds operate.”For more information about Verivest and its innovative solutions, please visit www.verivest.com To learn more about DwellFi's technologies, visit http://www.dwell.fi Contact:Kylie NeroMarketingVerivestPhone: 503.560.8041Email: marketing@verivest.comAbout VerivestVerivest is a leader in real estate fund administration, offering solutions for accounting, investor reporting, and operational efficiency. Their technology-first approach enables fund managers to focus on real estate investments while ensuring accurate and timely financial management.About DwellFiDwellFi is an AI-first fintech company specializing in the integration of AI, blockchain, and tokenization technologies for the asset management industry. Their award-winning platform serves fund administrators, family offices, and private funds across all asset classes.

