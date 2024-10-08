Physician Staffing Firm Expands to Wake County with 155 New Jobs and $7 Million Investment in Raleigh

NORTH CAROLINA, October 8 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced Weatherby Healthcare, Inc. a medical staffing company, will add 155 jobs to Wake County. The company will invest more than $7.6 million to expand its operations in the City of Raleigh.

“Weatherby has made a great decision to reinvest in North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “Wake County sits in the heart of our state and is the home of an international airport and a highly educated workforce, making it an ideal location for corporate businesses.”

A subsidiary of CHG Healthcare, Weatherby has provided staffing solutions for physicians in rural communities for 45 years. The full-service staffing agency works with medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare facilities to coordinate and execute short-term contracts for healthcare professionals to cover for temporary absences for training, vacation, or medical leave. From housing and travel to licensing and credential requirements, Weatherby covers all aspects of physician placement to ensure complete, uninterrupted care for patients. Weatherby has become one of the largest physician staffing firms in the nation.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the governor’s office on this project, which will not only give our current employees a vibrant, new, state-of-the-art workspace, but also allow us to continue to grow and bring more high-paying jobs to the great state of North Carolina,” said Michael Depaolis, Senior Vice President of Sales for Weatherby. “We pride ourselves on being a great place to work, and we’re excited to share our award-winning, people-centric culture with the state’s top talent.”

“We are delighted to see another company expand its presence in our state,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “From manufacturers to corporate headquarters, North Carolina continues to be a top choice for companies that want a low-cost to do business, great quality of life, and access to top tier talent as they continue to grow and expand.”

Although salaries will vary by position and could create a potential payroll impact of more than $31.7 million each year for the region.

Weatherby’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG), which was approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $433.5 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1,812,000, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 134 percent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost to the state, the state receives $2.34 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Weatherby chose a site in Wake County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $604,000 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business. Even when new jobs are created in a Tier 3 county such as Wake, the new tax revenue generated through JDIG grants helps more economically challenged communities elsewhere in the state.

“This project is an outstanding win for Wake County,” said N.C. Senator Lisa Grafstein. “We have an incredible and diverse talent base that is ready to help the company meet the needs of the demanding healthcare industry, and we look forward to welcoming Weatherby to our community.”

“It gives us a great vote of confidence to know that the City of Raleigh was selected for Weatherby’s new home,” said N.C. Representative Tim Longest. “We appreciate the diligent work of our state and local partners that helped the company choose our strong economy for their next phase of growth.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, Wake County, the City of Raleigh, Capital Area Workforce Development, Raleigh Economic Development and Wake County Economic Development, programs of the Raleigh Chamber.

