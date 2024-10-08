Official reception held in Moscow in honor of CIS heads of state and government
AZERBAIJAN, October 8 - On October 8, an official reception was held in Moscow in honor of the heads of state and government of the CIS.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the event.
