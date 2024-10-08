SECNAV Del Toro As-Written Remarks at the USNS Lansing Keel-Laying Event

Remarks

Good afternoon, everyone! It’s wonderful to be with you here on the Gulf Coast of Alabama for today’s keel-laying.

Governor Whitmer, I am truly grateful for you being here with us—not every ship sponsor chooses to attend keel-layings or buy in nearly as much you have already.

Thank you, as well, for your partnership on the Michigan Maritime Manufacturing—or M-3—Initiative we announced in July and for your steadfast devotion to your state and indeed our Nation.

President Kruger, thank you for hosting us today, and for your continued partnership and work for our Navy and our Nation.

As I said back in July, the city of Lansing is a testament and monument to American ingenuity and our Nation’s democratic ideals.

And our EPFs are force multipliers for our combat logistics fleet.

They allow for quicker responses to crises, strengthen our ability to conduct humanitarian and disaster relief operations, and provide logistical support for special forces missions.

It will be manned by dedicated crews, comprised of both civilian mariners from the Military Sealift Command and embarked military personnel.

Their expertise and teamwork will ensure it operates at peak efficiency, delivering critical resources and services exactly when and where they're needed.

And this ship, specifically, highlights the success and importance of our Maritime Statecraft initiative.

Maritime Statecraft—for those of you who haven’t heard me say this before—encompasses a national, whole-of-government effort to restore the comprehensive maritime power of our Nation.

It is not a new concept. It is a call to action responding to national security vulnerabilities in the maritime sector.

Part of that effort—integral to it, in fact—is revitalizing and rebuilding a strong, healthy workforce to support it.

And this ship is named for the capital city of the state where, last month, Governor Whitmer and I announced the M3 initiative.

Michigan has a world-class skilled workforce and is a leader in developing the techno-industrial workforce we need to build and assemble the ships, munitions, parts, and pieces our Navy, Marine Corps, and indeed our Nation need to promote peace around the world.

And Austal, building this ship, represents another key line of effort under our new, national approach to Maritime Statecraft—a foreign shipbuilder establishing a U.S. subsidiary, investing in America, and partnering with us to build American ships.

America has been a leading shipping and shipbuilding nation before—and with partners like Austal and Michigan, I know that we can and will be again.

Again, thank you all for joining us here today and for your continued partnership on behalf of our Navy.

I look forward to seeing USNS Lansing in the fleet in the future.

May God grant our Sailors, Marines, civilians, and indeed all Americans fair winds and following seas.

Thank you.