Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Clubhouse and Amenities at Middletown Walk in Monmouth County, New Jersey

New luxury townhome community offers urban-inspired living with new onsite resort-style amenities

MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the highly anticipated community clubhouse and resident amenities at Middletown Walk , a luxury townhome community in Middletown, New Jersey. The new community clubhouse is the centerpiece of an array of resort-style onsite amenities including an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, tot lot, club room, fitness center, recreational facilities, and walking trails.



“Middletown Walk offers luxurious urban-inspired townhome living with incredible amenities in a highly desirable location,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “We are excited to unveil the highly anticipated new clubhouse and amenities that will serve as the heart of this vibrant community.”





Middletown Walk delivers city-like sophistication in a scenic suburban setting in prestigious Monmouth County. This new luxury home community features three-story townhomes with private outdoor terraces, providing the perfect space for relaxing and entertaining. Home buyers can choose from modern floor plan designs that offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garages. The homes feature beautiful kitchens with large center islands and walk-in pantries, open-concept great rooms, lower-level flex spaces, convenient bedroom-level laundry, and indoor/outdoor living spaces. Home prices start at $899,995.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Middletown Walk offers low-maintenance living with services such as snow removal from driveways and up to the front door, as well as landscaping and irrigation provided. This allows residents more time to enjoy the onsite amenities and activities they love. The community is conveniently located close to boutique shopping and dining in downtown Red Bank, The Grove in Shrewsbury, and Pier Village in Long Branch. Residents are just nine miles from Sandy Hook beach and 12 miles from Long Branch beach.

Middletown Walk is located at 100 Augustus Drive in Middletown. For those commuting to New York City, the community is only seven miles from the Highlands with ferry access to the city, or residents can take the train from the Middletown Station, located less than two miles away.

For more information on Middletown Walk and other Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey, call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6662ac64-112c-44f2-8753-5a011c7176f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef4eb726-26cb-4344-8e50-8880d3e92864



